Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Treasury secretary floats idea of delivering checks to Americans in coronavirus response

Treasury secretary floats idea of delivering checks to Americans in coronavirus response

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Treasury secretary floats idea of delivering checks to Americans in coronavirus response

Treasury secretary floats idea of delivering checks to Americans in coronavirus response

The U.S. Treasury secretary floated a plan to send checks to Americans “within two weeks” to try to shore up the economy as COVID-19 continues to shut down businesses.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mnuchin: Trump Wants to Cut Checks for Americans in Virus response

President Donald Trump wants the government to send checks to Americans in the next two weeks in an...
Newsmax - Published

Trump wants to send Americans checks ‘immediately’ in response to coronavirus, Mnuchin says

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that the Trump administration is weighing how to send...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Full news conference: Trump administration discussing sending cash to Americans as part of stimulus package [Video]

Full news conference: Trump administration discussing sending cash to Americans as part of stimulus package

During an hour-long press conference at the White House on Tuesday, officials with the Trump administration floated a plan in which they would send cash directly to citizens "within two weeks" in an..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 24:25Published
Mnuchin: U.S. looking to get checks to Americans 'immediately' [Video]

Mnuchin: U.S. looking to get checks to Americans 'immediately'

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday said as part of a stimulus package being mulled in congress is cutting physical checks for the American public to inject money into the economy..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:11Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.