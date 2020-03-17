Bebe Rexha Issues Plea After Death of 45-Year-Old Acquaintance to Coronavirus

Bebe Rexha Issues Plea After Death of Acquaintance to Coronavirus The singer took to social media stressing the importance of social distancing in the wake of the rapidly spreading virus.

Bebe Rexha, via Twitter Bebe Rexha, via Twitter She urged the U.S. government to provide financial assistance to Americans whose livelihoods have been affected as thousands of businesses temporarily shut down.

According to 'The New York Times,' there have been at least 5,002 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 93 deaths in the U.S.