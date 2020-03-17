Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Frozen II' Star Rachel Matthews Diagnosed With Coronavirus

'Frozen II' Star Rachel Matthews Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
'Frozen II' Star Rachel Matthews Diagnosed With Coronavirus

'Frozen II' Star Rachel Matthews Diagnosed With Coronavirus

'Frozen II' Star Rachel Matthews Diagnosed With Coronavirus Rachel Matthews announced that she has been in quarantine for the past week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Rachel Matthews, via 'PageSix' Rachel Matthews, via 'PageSix' The actress, who voiced the role of Honeymaren in the animated film, offered assistance to those with questions about the virus.

Rachel Matthews, via 'PageSix' Rachel Matthews, via 'PageSix' Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-10 as well.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

‘Frozen 2’ Star Rachel Matthews Tests Positive For Coronavirus

'Our country is very behind, and we don’t have much of a system in place'
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •Independent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

anachech

anache RT @people: Frozen 2 Star Rachel Matthews Tests Positive for Coronavirus: 'Now Is the Time to Be Smart' https://t.co/Y7wQxYlBJt 19 minutes ago

Teresaann56

Teresa Fountain Frozen 2 Star Rachel Matthews Tests Positive for Coronavirus: 'Now Is the Time to Be Smart' https://t.co/CudDpydtHt 59 minutes ago

MIRvmn

MIRvmn Frozen 2 Star Rachel Matthews Tests Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/l5OvXuJ2ta via @ComicBook 1 hour ago

conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian ‘Frozen 2’ Star Rachel Matthews Tests Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/0Ie66ELsw4 1 hour ago

chandio971

chandio Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews shares diary of coronavirus symptoms https://t.co/5ubO4ll3UD 2 hours ago

chandio971

chandio 'Frozen 2' star Matthews tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/PqMSEN5xYx 2 hours ago

KaylaBurrows2

Kayla Burrows RT @Independent: Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews shares diary of coronavirus symptoms https://t.co/UhLWPOqkcp 2 hours ago

sk8rky10

ketchup kylo🖤🧡 mayo hux RT @Refinery29: She's currently experiencing symptoms of shortness of breath, fatigue, and loss of appetite. https://t.co/qJSJL7yAKi 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.