UFC Postpones Next Three Events Due to Coronavirus UFC Fight Night events on March 21, March 28 and April 11 were all postponed on Monday.

UFC President Dana White emailed his entire staff with the decision.

Dana White, email message Dana White, email message UFC has also closed its executive offices in Las Vegas.

White made his decision after the White House's recommendation to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

UFC's next pay-per-view event, UFC 249, is still scheduled for April 18 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The main event features a lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

Dana White, via ESPN