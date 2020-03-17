Global  

China approves virus vaccine for clinical trials: state media

China has given the go-ahead for researchers to begin human safety tests of an experimental coronavirus vaccine on Monday (March 16), in the race to develop a shot against the COVID-19 epidemic that has killed more than 7,000 people worldwide.

Edward Baran reports.

