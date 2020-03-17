Global  

What Is a Recession?

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:06s
What Is a Recession?
We may have just entered one because of the Coronavirus.
Recent related news from verified sources

'A recession is inevitable': European investors and startups brace for cash drought and lower valuations amid coronavirus slowdown

'A recession is inevitable': European investors and startups brace for cash drought and lower valuations amid coronavirus slowdown· Venture capitalists have warned a recession brought on by coronavirus could have a serious impact...
Business Insider - Published

Morgan Stanley officially says a global recession is now its base case as the coronavirus outbreak escalates

Morgan Stanley officially says a global recession is now its base case as the coronavirus outbreak escalates· *Morgan Stanley is the latest Wall Street giant to officially call for a recession in 2020.* ·...
Business Insider - Published


