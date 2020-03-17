Uber Suspends Pooled Rides in US and Canada Pooled rides allowed customers to cut costs by sharing their trip with up to three other riders headed in a similar direction.

The ride-sharing company announced the suspension on Tuesday.

Andrew Macdonald, VP Uber, via CNBC The new policy does not affect regular Uber rides or Uber Eats.

Pooled riders make up a small percentage of the company's revenue.

Suspension of pooled rides in other countries is also under consideration.

According to the 'New York Times,' as of Tuesday more than 5,002 Americans had been infected with coronavirus.

93 people in the U.S. have died as a result.