Uber Suspends Pooled
Rides in US and Canada Pooled rides allowed customers
to cut costs by sharing their trip with up
to three other riders headed in a similar direction.
The ride-sharing company announced
the suspension on Tuesday.
Andrew Macdonald, VP Uber, via CNBC The new policy does not affect
regular Uber rides or Uber Eats.
Pooled riders make up a small
percentage of the company's revenue.
Suspension of pooled rides in
other countries is also under consideration.
According to the 'New York Times,'
as of Tuesday more than 5,002 Americans
had been infected with coronavirus.
93 people in the U.S. have died as a result.