Coldplay and John Legend perform free concerts from home amid coronavirus lockdown 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:43s - Published Coldplay and John Legend perform free concerts from home amid coronavirus lockdown Coldplay and John Legend are keeping fans entertained during the coronavirus lockdown by performing free concerts from their homes.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Inity. RT @THR: As many practice social distancing, @johnlegend and @coldplay are taking to social media to perform their songs for anyone tuning… 10 seconds ago One News Page Coldplay and John Legend perform free concerts from home amid coronavirus lockdown: https://t.co/ZCGYvwAqtn #coronavirusoutbreak #Ayan 48 minutes ago Galih Sebastian Coldplay and John Legend perform free concerts from home amid coronavirus lockdown Keith Urban and Pink also perfor… https://t.co/7MiWOZcGRL 3 hours ago Echoingwalls Music Coldplay and John Legend perform free concerts from home amid coronavirus lockdown - Keith Urban and Pink also perf… https://t.co/5rntnSWkOv 5 hours ago