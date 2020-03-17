UEFA President: "Virus makes life in Europe quite impossible" 1 minute ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published UEFA President: "Virus makes life in Europe quite impossible" This year's European Championship soccer tournament has been postponed for one year. UEFA plans to play the tournament next year from June 11 to July 11. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says the spreading coronavirus “makes football and all life in Europe quite impossible.”