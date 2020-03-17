Global  

White House Latest on Coronavirus

The White House announced major moves in coordination with the Federal Reserve to mitigate economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic which has brought some industries to a near halt.

Recent related news from verified sources

White House To Give Update On Coronavirus Plans And Tests

The CDC is making new recommendations on "social distancing" — ways to stay away from people to...
NPR - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Mixed-messages mar White House response to coronavirus

CBS News' Paula Reid has more on the latest developments out of the Trump administration.
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Recent related videos from verified sources

Full news conference: Trump administration discussing sending cash to Americans as part of stimulus package [Video]

Full news conference: Trump administration discussing sending cash to Americans as part of stimulus package

During an hour-long press conference at the White House on Tuesday, officials with the Trump administration floated a plan in which they would send cash directly to citizens "within two weeks" in an..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 24:25Published
UFC Postpones Next Three Events Due to Coronavirus [Video]

UFC Postpones Next Three Events Due to Coronavirus

UFC Postpones Next Three Events Due to Coronavirus UFC Fight Night events on March 21, March 28 and April 11 were all postponed on Monday. UFC President Dana White emailed his entire staff with the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:35Published
