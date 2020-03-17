Global  

Rishi Sunak pledges £330bn of support to companies hit by Covid-19 pandemic

Rishi Sunak pledges £330bn of support to companies hit by Covid-19 pandemic

Rishi Sunak pledges £330bn of support to companies hit by Covid-19 pandemic

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has pledged £330 billion of loans to businesses financially hit as a result of the golbal Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Sunak said an “unprecedented package” of government-backed loans worth £330 billion would be made available.

Coronavirus: Chancellor unveils £330bn support for economy

Rishi Sunak announces 'unprecedented' help for companies as the economy goes through an "economic...
BBC News - Published


