Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > PM and Chancellor vow to do 'whatever it takes'

PM and Chancellor vow to do 'whatever it takes'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:45s - Published < > Embed
PM and Chancellor vow to do 'whatever it takes'

PM and Chancellor vow to do 'whatever it takes'

Government-backed loans worth £330bn and a three-month mortgage holiday have been announced as part of "unprecedented" measures.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sakshii88

Sakshi Aggarwal RT @10DowningStreet: "We will do whatever it takes to support jobs, incomes and businesses." – Chancellor @RishiSunak provides an update on… 17 seconds ago

anthonyswroe

Tony Wroe RT @RishiSunak: Whatever it takes. #COVID19 https://t.co/0ekP6CWcg3 https://t.co/57uwLUwze0 33 seconds ago

reg_rover

Cyril Henry RT @LeaveEUOfficial: A major intervention from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, outlining a £330bn package to support business during the disruption… 46 seconds ago

emmersonslaw

MichaelRobinson RT @RachelReevesMP: The Chancellor says he will do “whatever it takes” to deal with #Coronavirus, but we urgently need a package of measure… 3 minutes ago

marxuquera

KC RT @shaunjlawson: So today, up popped the still wet behind the ears Chancellor - isn't it reassuring to have such experience in charge at a… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.