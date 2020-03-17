Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Loyal customer leaves generous $2,500 tip after restaurant is forced to close

Loyal customer leaves generous $2,500 tip after restaurant is forced to close

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Loyal customer leaves generous $2,500 tip after restaurant is forced to close

Loyal customer leaves generous $2,500 tip after restaurant is forced to close

In times of crisis, people really show their true colors.

And while some showcase that they fold under pressure, others step up to the plate and selflessly do whatever it takes to help others.

A patron of Coaches on Bethel in Ohio showed that he’s one of the folks who wants to help out.

On Twitter, the restaurant shared a photo of the customer’s $29.75 bill, which featured a $2,500 tip.

This customer’s generous tip comes in the wake of an announcement that all Ohio restaurants and bars must shut down for the foreseeable future

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RealtorJairo

Jairo Rodriguez Loyal customer leaves generous tip after restaurant is forced to close https://t.co/2xeexFfWBr https://t.co/WQGMVHnDs0 14 hours ago

InTheKnow

In The Know Loyal customer leaves generous $2,500 tip after restaurant is forced to close https://t.co/d3z3URD2rF 15 hours ago

MyStateline

Eyewitness News WTVO/WQRF AMAZING: Just hours before the restaurant shut its doors in Columbus, OH, one loyal customer left a $2,500 tip. https://t.co/ty7gMVn2XX 2 days ago

badgercrack

Bob Clark RT @NYDailyNews: “When the going gets tough, the tough stay loyal,” Coaches staff wrote. “It brought some of them to tears," the restauran… 2 days ago

SuzyQ5050

Suzy RT @KXAN_News: "When the going gets tough, the tough stay loyal." https://t.co/ytI3Q9ZOgn 2 days ago

NYDailyNews

New York Daily News “When the going gets tough, the tough stay loyal,” Coaches staff wrote. “It brought some of them to tears," the re… https://t.co/fcgta98cig 2 days ago

chrishanrahan

chrishanrahan RT @kron4news: “When the going gets tough, the tough stay loyal." https://t.co/gimBAQZY7d 2 days ago

kron4news

KRON4 News “When the going gets tough, the tough stay loyal." https://t.co/gimBAQZY7d 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How to Ensure Customers Always Leave You a Generous Tip [Video]

How to Ensure Customers Always Leave You a Generous Tip

If you work in an industry where tipping is customary, then you understand that tips are your lifeline. Tips are about creating an environment where a customer will be inclined to tip more than the..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:01Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.