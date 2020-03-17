Coronavirus | India cases rise, minister quarantined, vaccine tests: Top updates

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:23s
Count of Coronavirus infection cases crossed 135 in India on Tuesday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that India has reached Stage 2 of the outbreak.

The death toll due to Covid-19 reached 3 on Tuesday after a 64-year-old passed away at a hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

Restrictive measures continue to be imposed at a greater scale to curb the spread of the new virus.

Meanwhile, vaccine trials have begun in the United States of America.

China has also given a nod to test a vaccine it has developed.

A minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet placed himself in isolation after attending an event where a doctor tested positive for Coronavirus infection.

V.

Muraleedharan said that although he tested negative, he was being cautious.

India also placed restrictions on travellers from more countries.

Watch the full video to know the top 10 news related to the Coronavirus pandemic.

