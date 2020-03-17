Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Argentina > Argentina boosts measures against coronavirus

Argentina boosts measures against coronavirus

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
Argentina boosts measures against coronavirus

Argentina boosts measures against coronavirus

Argentina has made quarantine mandatory for 14 days in a bid to contain the country's outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

South Africa: Ramaphosa Announces Drastic Measures to Curb Novel Coronavirus

[allAfrica] Cape Town -South Africa's President Cyril Ramphosa announced "urgent and drastic...
allAfrica.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Asia Pacific countries tighten measures against coronavirus [Video]

Asia Pacific countries tighten measures against coronavirus

Action came as a number of countries have seen a jump in new cases - including Malaysia - which reported 190 new infections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published
Corona Virus Has Hit America [Video]

Corona Virus Has Hit America

Dr. Syra Madad joins the Tam Fam to break down and put into perspective the real threat of the corona virus outbreak and preventative measures we all need to take to stop the spread of this pandemic.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 05:02Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.