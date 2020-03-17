Global  

Reporter Update: Dollar General Dedicating First Hour Of Business To Seniors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Reporter Update: Dollar General Dedicating First Hour Of Business To Seniors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Reporter Update: Dollar General Dedicating First Hour Of Business To Seniors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Reporter Update: Dollar General Dedicating First Hour Of Business To Seniors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Starting Tuesday, senior shoppers will be accommodated during the first hour of business at Dollar General store locations; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

