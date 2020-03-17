Global  

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe temporarily released from Iranian prison amid coronavirus outbreak

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe temporarily released from Iranian prison amid coronavirus outbreak

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe temporarily released from Iranian prison amid coronavirus outbreak

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been temporarily released from an Iranian prison amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Tehran released thousands of prisoners temporarily in an effort to combat the spread of Covid-19 in crowded jails.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in the capital while travelling to visit her parents in April 2016.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iranian students make masks for nurses amid crisis [Video]

Iranian students make masks for nurses amid crisis

Iranian students worked to produce face masks for nurses on Monday (March 16) as the country's coronavirus death toll reached 853, with 129 new deaths in the past 24 hours. Iran is the worst-affected..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published
Iran's President Says US Sanctions Hurts Their Ability To Fight Coronavirus [Video]

Iran's President Says US Sanctions Hurts Their Ability To Fight Coronavirus

President Hassan Rouhani said U.S. sanctions “severely hampered” Iran’s ability to fight the coronavirus. According to Reuters, the death toll rose to 611, up nearly 100 from a day earlier...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published
