White House Considers New $853 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill

Natalie Brand reports on new bailout bill for workers and businesses in wake of coronavirus pandemic (3-17-2020)

House passes sweeping coronavirus relief bill

After weeks of downplaying the coronavirus, President Trump declared it a national emergency on...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comNewsyNPRSmartBriefAl Jazeera


Trump and U.S. states ramp up drive to slow spread of coronavirus

The White House issued new U.S. coronavirus guidelines on Monday warning Americans to limit social...
Reuters India - Published


PittsburghPG

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette The White House is asking for $850 billion in stimulus aid to help the U.S. economy, which has ground to a halt dur… https://t.co/Z6t9DKoOZS 2 hours ago

MonicaTedde

Monica Tedde RT @PittsburghPG: As Senate considers COVID-19 package, White House asks for $850 billion more https://t.co/NVSczWosBJ 5 hours ago

PittsburghPG

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette As Senate considers COVID-19 package, White House asks for $850 billion more https://t.co/NVSczWosBJ 5 hours ago


UFC Postpones Next Three Events Due to Coronavirus [Video]

UFC Postpones Next Three Events Due to Coronavirus

UFC Postpones Next Three Events Due to Coronavirus UFC Fight Night events on March 21, March 28 and April 11 were all postponed on Monday. UFC President Dana White emailed his entire staff with the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:35Published
President Trump and the White House Have Changed Their Tone When it Comes to Coronavirus Prevention [Video]

President Trump and the White House Have Changed Their Tone When it Comes to Coronavirus Prevention

The magnitude of the coronavirus outbreak has caused President Trump to change his tone when talking about the deadly virus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published
