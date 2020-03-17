In the Kitchen: Healthy St. Patty's Day Treats

Hours, with flonase.

Rachel andras who's going to teach us how to make a healthy.

Saint patty's day feast.

Great.

Well, thanks for having me.

I, um, i absolutely love saint patty's day and um, most of it is, you know, because of corn beef, but there are lots of different traditional meals that you can actually, um, enjoy during that time.

And there's, there's a few missing here, but these are the ones i picked to, to kind of take a step up and make a little healthier.

So i started with the irish soda bread.

And here, this is kind of like a combination of rye bread and raisin bread, if you've ever had that.

It's delicious.

But what i use is whole wheat flour and whole eat pastry flour to make it a little lighter.

Um.

Dried fruit is a traditional, um, ingredient as well, but it is, um, very high-glycemic, so that messes th your blo gar.

So what idid i, um, the lowest glycemic dried fruit, like dried cherries, which my family loves, and that's what we used here.

So i hope you like it.

Um, i also made my own non-dairy buttermilk with, um, almond milk and apple cider vinegar.

How long did it take you to make something like this?

Well, i was concerned about that, you know, and so i, uh, cause bread is kind of funny about, you know, you do that.

This one's very simple.

You just put it together, put the dough together, um, takes about, i don't know, five or 10 minutes to do that and then cook it for about 60 minutes.

Okay.

Yeah.

So next up is the star of the show, which is corn beef, my favorite, and it is not as healthy as i would like it to be.

It is packed with sodium, but man, it's so good.

So what i do is i try to surround myself with healthy food all around it so i can still have my corn beef.

It's good.

Okay.

A couple of times a year.

.

So l' done here is i'm a fan of the stapot.

You can use a crockpot or just add ter, the little iasoning that in hour and a half in the instapot, so that's super simple.

Trim ofp th some mustard.

Um, cabbageis t option as well, and delicious.

Um.

It's delicious with the corn beef.

That's what makes cabbage great.

And then another thing to do with your corn beef, which is, which i think is fun, is make a healthy, uh, a healthy corn beef reuben wrap.

Right?

Um, okay.

So what i do with that is i take some cabbage, okay.

And i put some meat in here, and then i.

Put some sauerkraut in here, which is very good for you too, and you can make it or you can buy it.

We have so many great farmer's markets that make, um, sauerkraut that you can pick up local farmers that just a simple wrap that you can kind of pick up and eat.

And then what i'd like to make here is our light russian dressing.

You said you were talking about this before.

It has a little kick to it.

It does.

It has some horseradish in it.

So it has, um, onion, greek yogurt.

Which is my goto.

It has some sugar-free ketchup.

It has.

Um, i have some paprika in there.

I also am going to put a little worcestershire sauce.

That's a tough word to say.

I'm also a dash of hot sauce.

I prefer, i prefer frank's because it doesn't have all the sugar that a lot of the hot sauces have.

So you've got a light, russian dressing here.

That you can ither put inside, let me see.

Here's a nice little knife you can put inside here and then just as a nice little kick, wrap it up.

Yeah.

Well that's one of the, you know, i mean, the meat is the hit of the a reuben sandwich, but also the dressing is always so good too.

A nice little, nice little flavor, a nice little spice that you kind of need to go with any sort of type of sandwich.

And obviously we're continuing with it, like the healthy style of your saint patty's day traditions.

And your saint paddy's day feast and definitely you need a little bit of hot sauce more than others.

Horseradish really gives it a kick too.

And i prefer to use greek yogurt.

I actually use it in my dip over here.

Here.

I've made a veggie dip.

That is, um, i've added dill.

You can, this is pretty snazzy, this organic fresh dill you keep in the fridge, or you can do some dry dill and that just makes, you can put a little lemon juice in there to mix it up.

I love to travel with the little mason jars.

It just makes it easy to clean up and it's cute on the plate too.

So i've just picked some other healthy options as we, you know, are enjoying the corn beef too.

Some healthy fats.

We've got some olives here that everybody loves vegetables, a little bit of fruit, nuts, walnuts, almonds are my go to and then some whole wheat pita chips and some plantain chips.

Thank you so much for joining me in the kitchen today for a full link to our in the kitchen episode.

It will be on our website, kdrv.com.

You can find that recipie and more on our website at kdrv.com.

Just search for "in the kitchen."

