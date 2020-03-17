Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NCBC Renaissance Faire

NCBC Renaissance Faire

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
NCBC Renaissance Faire

NCBC Renaissance Faire

Personnel stationed at the Seabee Base in Gulfport and their families took a trip back in time with a fun fair this weekend.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

NCBC Renaissance Faire

That- - - - personnel stationed at the- seabee base in gulfport and - their families took a trip back- in time with a fun fair this- weekend.- jousting, archery, and turkey - legs were in high - demand at the first-ever- renaissance faire at the naval- construction battalion center.- the event was hosted by the - center's morale, welfare, and - recreation department, and- allowed families to get out and- experience what life was like - during medieval times through - interactive activities, - crafts, and food.

- - "it gives the families an opportunity to have - family time, so it's memories,- so you'll be able to mark it- down in your book and look- back a year from now and say, i- was at the the renaissance fair- on the navy base in - gulfport."

- - - the hope is to hold more fairs- like the renaissance- faire




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.