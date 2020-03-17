Full news conference: Trump administration discussing sending cash to Americans as part of stimulus package

Global  

During an hour-long press conference at the White House on Tuesday, officials with the Trump administration floated a plan in which they would send cash directly to citizens &quot;within two weeks&quot; in an attempt to boost the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

