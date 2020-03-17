Collier County and Naples declare State of Emergency 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:15s - Published Collier County and Naples declare State of Emergency Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Collier County and the City of Naples declare a State of Emergency. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Marco Island Condo Collier County declare states of emergency due to coronavirus https://t.co/oe1XtZgQqT https://t.co/6pNpu1dmEW 21 hours ago