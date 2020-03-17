Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: Euro 2020 postponed until next summer

Coronavirus: Euro 2020 postponed until next summer

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:50s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Euro 2020 postponed until next summer

Coronavirus: Euro 2020 postponed until next summer

The Champions League and Europa League are also paused, with the priority being to finish domestic leagues.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Breaking news: Coronavirus sees Euro 2020 moved to next summer

The Norwegian FA have confirmed that Euro 2020 has been moved to the summer of 2021 due to the global...
Team Talk - Published

UEFA Made the Right Call by Postponing Euro 2020 Until Next Summer Amid Coronavirus Concerns

UEFA have officially announced that the 2020 European Championships have been postponed by one year...
SoccerNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Berlusconi_bot3

スケベルルスコーニ RT @SkySportsNews: The decision comes after UEFA held conference calls with its 55 member associations, the board of the European Club Asso… 12 seconds ago

b_juniori

Juniori RT @brfootball: BREAKING: UEFA announce that EURO 2020 will be postponed until June 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Y… 20 seconds ago

OPTAJADE

 RT @SkySportsNews: UEFA has postponed Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021 to allow European leagues more time to complete their seasons amid… 20 seconds ago

vanguardngrnews

Vanguard Newspapers CORONAVIRUS: Euro 2020 postponed until 2021 https://t.co/wJ7qOgkdxC #vanguardnews https://t.co/q5l6XfFMxd 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Could PL fixtures replace Euro 2020? [Video]

Could PL fixtures replace Euro 2020?

Sky Sports' Bryan Swanson explains why Premier League games might be played in June if UEFA postpones Euro 2020 next week because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:46Published
'Euro 2020 could be postponed' [Video]

'Euro 2020 could be postponed'

UEFA members will meet on Tuesday to discuss how best to proceed with domestic and European club competitions amid the coronavirus pandemic – with Euro 2020 likely to be postponed until next summer.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:36Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.