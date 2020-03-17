Global  

Northgate Markets open early for elderly and disabled

Northgate Markets open early for elderly and disabled

Northgate Markets open early for elderly and disabled

Northgate Markets across San Diego opened one hour early specifically for senior and disabled citizens.

Northgate Markets Sets Aside Shopping Time For Seniors At All 41 Locations

Northgate Markets Sets Aside Shopping Time For Seniors At All 41 Locations

The grocery store chain says they will extend this courtesy for seniors and disabled customers indefinitely.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:29Published
