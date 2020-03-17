Global  

Medical expert addresses effects of social distancing and "flattening the curve"

Medical expert addresses effects of social distancing and "flattening the curve"

Medical expert addresses effects of social distancing and "flattening the curve"

Epidemiologist Dr. Tyler Smith talks to 10News about the term &quot;flattening the curve&quot; and what social distancing can do to help.

