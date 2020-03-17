Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Make Big Donations

Caesar Garcia RT @TheRealDaytime: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are helping those affected by the coronavirus – and are trolling Hugh Jackman in the pro… 27 seconds ago

GiuPiter RT @EW: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively give $1 million to coronavirus relief (while trolling Hugh Jackman) https://t.co/KAqacq1UKr 1 minute ago

Jackie RT @NYAnna22: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively said Monday they're donating $1 million to two organizations to help older adults and low-inco… 2 minutes ago

★ 𝕊𝔼ℝ𝔾𝕀𝕆 𝕁ℝ. ★ RT @GMA: .@VancityReynolds announced a $1 million donation on behalf of himself and Blake Lively to the organization Feeding America and Fo… 2 minutes ago

NBC 15 News Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have pledged to donate $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks… https://t.co/5SaKEWR356 2 minutes ago

Bisty CS Ross RT @thehill: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate $1 million to food banks during coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/EGNvpcXkaG https://t.co/S… 4 minutes ago