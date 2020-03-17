Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Make Big Donations

Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Make Big Donations

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Make Big Donations
This was a very generous donation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gcaesar24

Caesar Garcia RT @TheRealDaytime: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are helping those affected by the coronavirus – and are trolling Hugh Jackman in the pro… 27 seconds ago

BarryBleunNila2

Barry Bleu says wash your gd hands humans 🌊 RT @SXMUrbanView: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada https://t.co/XGVwXjXmZn @kare… 39 seconds ago

joecuper99

GiuPiter RT @EW: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively give $1 million to coronavirus relief (while trolling Hugh Jackman) https://t.co/KAqacq1UKr 1 minute ago

JJFan18

Jackie RT @NYAnna22: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively said Monday they're donating $1 million to two organizations to help older adults and low-inco… 2 minutes ago

morbeen4444

★ 𝕊𝔼ℝ𝔾𝕀𝕆 𝕁ℝ. ★ RT @GMA: .@VancityReynolds announced a $1 million donation on behalf of himself and Blake Lively to the organization Feeding America and Fo… 2 minutes ago

mynbc15

NBC 15 News Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have pledged to donate $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks… https://t.co/5SaKEWR356 2 minutes ago

BistyCSRoss

Bisty CS Ross RT @thehill: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate $1 million to food banks during coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/EGNvpcXkaG https://t.co/S… 4 minutes ago

purebayou

purebayou Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively pledge $1 million to food drives; more stars help amid coronavirus https://t.co/FApwNLBIRF via @usatoday 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.