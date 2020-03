New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Announces New Restrictions On Everyday Life

COUGH, INTENSE FATIGUE ANDTHEY HAVE TO HAVE A DOCTORREFERRAL.JESSICA.ALL RIGHT, STEPHANIE, THANKYOU.NEW JERSEY HAS RECORDEDITS THIRD DEATH FROM COVID 19.THE CASE ARE OR STATE HAS 89NEW CASES.THAT BRINGS TOTAL IN THE STATETO 267.THE GOVERNOR ALSO ANNOUNCEDNEW RESTRICTIONS ON EVERY DAYLIFE.I'M DIRECTING EFFECTIVE8:00 P.M.

TONIGHT THE CLOSEANOTHER OF ALL INDOOR SHOPPINGMALLS, AMUSEMENT PARKS ANDAMUSEMENT CENTERS ACROSS NEWJERSEY UNTIL THE CURRENTEMERGENCY ENDS.RESTAURANTS WHICH ARE LOCATEDWITHIN THESE INDOOR MALLS ANDWHICH ALSO HAVE THEIR OWNENTRANCES, SEPARATE FROM THEGENERAL MALL ENTRANCES MAYREMAIN OPENED UNDER THE SAMERULES AND REGULATIONS WE HAVEANNOUNCED YESTERDAY FORRESTAURANTS AND BARS WHICH ISTAKE OUT OR DELIVERY, ONLY.UP UNTIL TODAY THEY SAIDTHEY ARE LOOKING FOR A WITHMAN WHO TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID 19 AFTER SHE WENT TO ANORTH JERSEY HOSPITAL.