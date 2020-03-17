How Canada's Decision to Close Border Affects Americans Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement to close its borders to non-Canadian citizens on Monday.

But American citizens will still be permitted to cross into Canada.

Justin Trudeau, via statement Canada currently has 415 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including four deaths due to the virus.

Trudeau's wife, Sophie, tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation.

Justin Trudeau, via Twitter Justin Trudeau, via Twitter Trudeau also announced that all international flights will be restricted to the cities of Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver.

Flights from U.S. cities will not have the same restrictions.