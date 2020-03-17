Global  

Rishi Sunak apologies to the House of Commons for advance statement to the media

Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle has said he is “deeply disappointed” that Chancellor Rishi Sunak addressed the media ahead of his statement to the Commons on measures to tackle coronavirus.

The Chancellor had earlier updated a press briefing on his plans for tackling the financial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the UK economy.

