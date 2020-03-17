Global  

Tech Companies On Coronavirus Information

Google is making people create accounts to access coronavirus related information, and one U.S. senator is not pleased, according to Cheddar’s J.D.

Durkin.

Silicon Valley Tech Giants: Let’s Tackle Coronavirus Fake Information Together

Tech giants of the US including Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Reddit, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube...
Fossbytes - Published

Apple and Other Tech Companies to Convene With White House Officials About Coronavirus Response

Executives from Apple and other tech companies will meat Trump administration officials on Wednesday...
MacRumours.com - Published


lutherlowe

Sen. @HawleyMO tells me/@cheddar he has a "big problem" with @Google forcing people to create accounts to access coro…


Tech firms rely more on AI to fight virus misinformation [Video]

Tech firms rely more on AI to fight virus misinformation

U.S. tech companies, including Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet&apos;s Google announced in a joint statement they will work together to quell coronavirus misinformation on their platforms,..

Duration: 02:07
How big tech companies help deal with COVID-19 [Video]

How big tech companies help deal with COVID-19

Artificial intelligence, robot cleaners, big data… Here’s how companies are using technology to deal with the coronavirus.

Duration: 01:32
