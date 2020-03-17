Tech Companies On Coronavirus Information 24 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:30s - Published Tech Companies On Coronavirus Information Google is making people create accounts to access coronavirus related information, and one U.S. senator is not pleased, according to Cheddar’s J.D. Durkin.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Luther Lowe RT @jiveDurkey: NEW — Sen. @HawleyMO tells me/@cheddar he has a "big problem" with @Google forcing people to create accounts to access coro… 2 hours ago