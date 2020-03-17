Amazon to Hire 100,000 Workers
Amid COVID-19 Outbreak Amazon recently announced their plan to open
up an additional 100,000 part-time and full-time
positions across the United States.
According to Dave Clark, senior vice president
of Amazon’s worldwide operations, the
workforce expansion is necessary to keep up with
the increased volume of orders they’re receiving.
Dave Clark,
via GeekWire Clark also said that the hirings would help those
“economically impacted” by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Dave Clark,
via GeekWire In addition, Amazon plans to spend more
than $350 million to increase wages for
their workers across the globe.
This includes workers stationed in fulfillment
centers, delivery operations and retail stores.
Dave Clark,
via GeekWire