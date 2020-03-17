Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Schools, groups providing lunches to students amid school closures

Schools, groups providing lunches to students amid school closures

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Schools, groups providing lunches to students amid school closures

Schools, groups providing lunches to students amid school closures

With schools closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, many children are in need of lunches.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Schools, groups providing lunches to students amid school closures

To feed hungry kids during this time a group called the tupelo-lee county hunger coalition is doing its part to feed kids who normally get their meals at school.

Wayne hereford is live at the boys and girls club in haven acres where kids can get these meals.

Hunger coaliton members say they are offering food to everyone and one of the places kids can get these meals is right here at the boys and girls club.

That's why the coalition set up outside the boys and girls club in havens acres .

Volunteers had bag lunches for the kids at the club as well as families from the haven acres neighborhood.

We spoke to one volunteer who said that the hunger coalition is also reaching out to help students who are not in school right now.

Here..."

Take sot (leanna hollis(volunteer ) especially for the kids who are at risk, nutritional risk at risk for hunger who have low income families and qualify for free lunches and some of those kids will not have that free lunch and free breakfast because they usually get it in school.

So we want to be sure they've got something to eat everyday."

The coaltion is taking food to several places around tupelo right now.

Several places around tupelo right now.

You can find a list on our website at wtva.com.

Reporting live in tupelo wayne hereford wtva nine news.

In alabama the



Recent related news from verified sources

Schools scramble to feed students after coronavirus closures

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Kiyana Esco needs free school lunches and breakfasts to feed her six...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Delawareonline



You Might Like


Tweets about this

TSinicke

Taylor Sinicke RT @WISCTV_News3: As schools around the state close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some schools and groups are providing free lu… 1 day ago

WISCTV_News3

News 3 Now / Channel 3000 As schools around the state close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some schools and groups are providing f… https://t.co/mxjr3T2ed6 1 day ago

travismcglasson

Travis McGlasson @wilreynolds In Illinois many restaurants and private groups have offered to provide food (even though restaurants… https://t.co/1cR6WuYXF5 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

CPS offering lunches at school sites, classes move online [Video]

CPS offering lunches at school sites, classes move online

Cincinnati Public Schools will still offer lunches for students as campuses close due to the governor's COVID-19 order.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:54Published
Bay Area School Districts Offering Meals For Students During Coronavirus Shutdown [Video]

Bay Area School Districts Offering Meals For Students During Coronavirus Shutdown

School districts in across the Bay Area Monday offered meals for students during the coronavirus shutdown. Len Ramirez reports. (3/16/19)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:11Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.