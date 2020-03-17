Schools, groups providing lunches to students amid school closures

To feed hungry kids during this time a group called the tupelo-lee county hunger coalition is doing its part to feed kids who normally get their meals at school.

Wayne hereford is live at the boys and girls club in haven acres where kids can get these meals.

Hunger coaliton members say they are offering food to everyone and one of the places kids can get these meals is right here at the boys and girls club.

That's why the coalition set up outside the boys and girls club in havens acres .

Volunteers had bag lunches for the kids at the club as well as families from the haven acres neighborhood.

We spoke to one volunteer who said that the hunger coalition is also reaching out to help students who are not in school right now.

Here..."

Take sot (leanna hollis(volunteer ) especially for the kids who are at risk, nutritional risk at risk for hunger who have low income families and qualify for free lunches and some of those kids will not have that free lunch and free breakfast because they usually get it in school.

So we want to be sure they've got something to eat everyday."

The coaltion is taking food to several places around tupelo right now.

