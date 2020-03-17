Late orders lead to confusion, closing of polls in Ohio

Many Ohioans presumably went to bed before 10:12 p.m.

When DeWine announced that Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, would use her authority to close the polls by declaring a health emergency due to the coronavirus crisis.

That happened after DeWine defied a Franklin County judge's order and announced, along with Secretary of State Frank LaRose, that the election would be postponed.

DeWine’s statement read: “During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at a unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus.

As such, Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will order the polls closed as a health emergency.

While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State Frank LaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity.”