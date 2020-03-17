Global  

Hashem Abedi found guilty of 22 charges of murder

Hashem Abedi, the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi, has been found guilty of 22 charges of murder.

Recent related news from verified sources

Brother of Manchester bomber found guilty of murdering 22 innocent people in Ariana Grande terror attack

The brother of the Ariana Grande Manchester Arena bomber has been found guilty of 22 charges of...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleAl Jazeera


Manchester bomber’s brother convicted of 22 counts of murder

LONDON (AP) — The younger brother of the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera



Tweets about this

Christi46119463

Christine Hill RT @nytimes: A jury in Britain found the brother of a suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in Manchester gui… 17 seconds ago

toonerobert1

Middlesbrough Yorkshire RT @CrimeLdn: Hashem Abedi, 22, has been found guilty of murder over the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing that killed 22 people. The jury fore… 1 minute ago

David72990147

David RT @TheBruceMasters: Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi's brother Hashem is found guilty of 22 counts of murder after UK's biggest terror… 2 minutes ago

AnnieBJackson

Annie RT @SkyNewsBreak: Hashem Abedi has been found guilty of murder following his brother Salman's attack on Manchester Arena which killed 22 pe… 4 minutes ago

narankanbi

Naran Kanbi Hashem Abedi: Younger Brother Of Manchester Arena Bomber Found Guilty Of Murder- hang him https://t.co/2Lz5t5GvLt 5 minutes ago

TheBruceMasters

Dr Bruce Masters Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi's brother Hashem is found guilty of 22 counts of murder after UK's biggest ter… https://t.co/MQ2DJYixCk 6 minutes ago

ianmcdo03120397

ian mcdonald Brother of Manchester Arena bomber found guilty of murder https://t.co/IO2VKnBdBx 9 minutes ago

fotopak

okeh RT @Channel4News: The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber has been found guilty of murdering 22 people and injuring hundreds of others,… 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dad of Manchester victim thanks jury for 'correct' verdict [Video]

Dad of Manchester victim thanks jury for 'correct' verdict

Paul Hett. the father of Manchester Arena attack victim Martyn Hett, has thanked members of the jury for their "careful deliberation" in delivering the "correct verdict" in the trial of Hashem..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:15Published
