Hashem Abedi found guilty of 22 charges of murder

Hashem Abedi, the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi, has been found guilty of 22 charges of murder.

Also reported by • Al Jazeera

LONDON (AP) — The younger brother of the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande...

Also reported by • Deutsche Welle

The brother of the Ariana Grande Manchester Arena bomber has been found guilty of 22 charges of...