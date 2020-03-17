Global  

Coronavirus Update: Mayor De Blasio Warns NYC 'Prepare For A Shelter In Place'

By the end of this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he expects New York City to have more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases.

CBS2's Andrea Cline-Thomas reports.

De Blasio Warns NYC: People Should Be Prepared for Possible ‘Shelter-in-Place’ Order This Week

De Blasio Warns NYC: People Should Be Prepared for Possible ‘Shelter-in-Place’ Order This WeekMayor *Bill de Blasio* said that New York City residents should be preparing for the possibility of a...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


De Blasio says New York City ‘absolutely considering’ shelter in place order amid coronavirus outbreak

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s “absolutely considering” a city-wide lockdown that...
FOXNews.com - Published


AtlantoCeltica

Atlanto Celtica RT @cliffordlevy: Breaking: NYC residents should be prepared for a “shelter in place” order within the next 48 hours, Mayor de Blasio said.… 2 minutes ago

GhostsSeeHumans

GSH RT @nickturse: Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City said that residents should prepare for the possibility of a “shelter in place” order t… 4 minutes ago

nickturse

Nick Turse Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City said that residents should prepare for the possibility of a “shelter in place… https://t.co/o0R87kNsMT 5 minutes ago

RealFactTruth

Truth.Disclosure RT @DocRock1007: 297. New York with 1700 #coronavirus cases and 12 deaths (0.7%) has NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio warning residents on a “shelt… 8 minutes ago

gecko39

fj RT @gecko39: WATCH LIVE: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio holds news conference on coronavirus response - 3/17/2020 Streamed live 96 minutes ago C… 16 minutes ago

mench90

mmmm RT @ABC7NY: De Blasio: New Yorkers should be prepared for a shelter-in-place order; cases in city rise to 814. https://t.co/Nt8bD5zDI9 22 minutes ago

DocRock1007

DocRock1007 🇺🇸 297. New York with 1700 #coronavirus cases and 12 deaths (0.7%) has NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio warning residents on a… https://t.co/ydUMeVjxSe 38 minutes ago


NYC Residents May Soon Need to 'Shelter in Place' Over the Coronavirus [Video]

NYC Residents May Soon Need to 'Shelter in Place' Over the Coronavirus

NYC Residents May Soon Need to 'Shelter in Place' Over the Coronavirus According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, a decision will be made in the next two days. Bill de Blasio, via press conference de Blasio..

New York Mayor May Issue 'Shelter In Place' Order, Next 48 Hours [Video]

New York Mayor May Issue 'Shelter In Place' Order, Next 48 Hours

Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx via AP New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that he may issue a "shelter in place order" for the city within the next 48 hours. "All New Yorkers, even..

