Coronavirus Update: Mayor De Blasio Warns NYC 'Prepare For A Shelter In Place' 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:52s - Published Coronavirus Update: Mayor De Blasio Warns NYC 'Prepare For A Shelter In Place' By the end of this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he expects New York City to have more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases. CBS2's Andrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Tweets about this Atlanto Celtica RT @cliffordlevy: Breaking: NYC residents should be prepared for a “shelter in place” order within the next 48 hours, Mayor de Blasio said.… 2 minutes ago GSH RT @nickturse: Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City said that residents should prepare for the possibility of a “shelter in place” order t… 4 minutes ago Nick Turse Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City said that residents should prepare for the possibility of a “shelter in place… https://t.co/o0R87kNsMT 5 minutes ago Truth.Disclosure RT @DocRock1007: 297. New York with 1700 #coronavirus cases and 12 deaths (0.7%) has NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio warning residents on a “shelt… 8 minutes ago fj RT @gecko39: WATCH LIVE: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio holds news conference on coronavirus response - 3/17/2020 Streamed live 96 minutes ago C… 16 minutes ago mmmm RT @ABC7NY: De Blasio: New Yorkers should be prepared for a shelter-in-place order; cases in city rise to 814. https://t.co/Nt8bD5zDI9 22 minutes ago DocRock1007 🇺🇸 297. New York with 1700 #coronavirus cases and 12 deaths (0.7%) has NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio warning residents on a… https://t.co/ydUMeVjxSe 38 minutes ago