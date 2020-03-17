Global  

Patriots Fans Grateful For Tom Brady Even As He Announces Departure

Patriots Fans Grateful For Tom Brady Even As He Announces Departure

Patriots Fans Grateful For Tom Brady Even As He Announces Departure

Patriots fans went to Gillette Stadium Tuesday to stock up on Tom Brady gear.

WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Tom Brady: Legendary NFL quarterback announces end of 20-year spell with New England Patriots

Tom Brady has announced he is leaving the New England Patriots. The 42-year-old quarterback, who has...
Tom Brady Says Goodbye to New England Patriots, Could Sign with These 2 Teams

Tom Brady is officially leaving the New England Patriots, and he just announced the news in a letter...
Tom Brady will NOT be playing in New England next season, could he be a future Tampa Bay Buccaneer? [Video]

Tom Brady will NOT be playing in New England next season, could he be a future Tampa Bay Buccaneer?

Future Hall of Fame New England Patriots QB Tom Brady has announced he will NOT be returning to New England next season.

Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving New England [Video]

Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving New England

Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving New England Tom Brady announced via Instagram he will leave the New England Patriots after 20 years with the franchise. In a long post, Brady thanked fans and the..

