Terre Haute Meals on Wheels asking for your help after seeing an uptick in need

Terre haute's "meals on wheels" is receiving hundreds of calls a day.

That's as "the elderly" and "people living with disabilities" are "not" gettin out much "due to co-vid-19 concerns".

Staff tells us..

They are serving "a record number of people".

"volunteers"..

Deliver "2"- meals each day throughout the week.

"this service" is available for roughly "5"-dollars a day.

"the organization" is asking "for your help" to support those in need.

////// ////// "we already have people who are saying, 'i have no food and no way to get anything.

And no money to pay you.

So it's very hard to answer the phone and have to say no to those people.

So we're looking for options of how we can possibly."

////// we have posted a link "for donations" on our website.

That's at