Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stephen Colbert hosted 'The Late Show' from his bathtub

Stephen Colbert hosted 'The Late Show' from his bathtub

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Stephen Colbert hosted 'The Late Show' from his bathtub

Stephen Colbert hosted 'The Late Show' from his bathtub

Fans of “The Late Show” who were expecting a week of re-runs were met with a far stranger surprise on March 16.

Thanks to a last-minute announcement from host Stephen Colbert.

At 10:50 p.m.

On March 16, Colbert tweeted that he would in fact be recording a new episode — from a pretty unconventional location .

“If you’re curious what the LATE SHOW would be like with a bathtub but without guest, an audience, or band- that makes two of us.

See you at 11:35 on CBS”.

And as promised, the “Late Show” host appeared on live TV at 11:35 p.m., surrounded by bubbles .

Colbert went on to explain that both he and his entire staff were working from their respective homes.

“To paraphrase, in the immortal words of John F.

Kennedy: Ask not what your country can do for you.

Ask how many episodes of ‘Love Is Blind’ you watch in one sitting”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Stephen Colbert Delivers Social Distancing 'Late Show' Monologue From His Bathtub! (Video)

The coronavirus pandemic isn’t stopping Stephen Colbert! The Late Show host delivered a special...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •GothamistMashable


Stephen Colbert Makes a Surprise Return to Late Night

An unexpected episode on Monday included a segment that showed the host delivering a...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ITKPopCulture

In The Know Pop Culture Stephen Colbert really just hosted ‘The Late Show’ from his bathtub https://t.co/Ztum0wzS64 2 hours ago

d_overlord

Faceless Old Woman @🏡 Looking for something to fill your time without late night hosts? Want it to remind you of a simpler, gentler time… https://t.co/Cxe59y0JQ2 13 hours ago

MiseryXchord

MiseryX For the first time ever, Stephen Colbert hosted The Late Show without an audience after New York City ordered its B… https://t.co/cosHxkqETZ 3 days ago

ArmyIWGFW

Infowars Army GFW "Late-night comedy shows hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, and others will reportedly tape with… https://t.co/KjpKVmZa02 4 days ago

JComm_BlogFeeds

Jewish Community The Weirdest Stephen Colbert Ever: The First-Ever No-Audience Late Show Monologue: For the first time ever, Stephen… https://t.co/ORndFokCe8 4 days ago

KaosSverige

Kaos Sverige 📹 When Rehearsal Becomes The Show: Stephen Colbert’s First-Ever No-Audience Late Show Monologue Published on Mar 12… https://t.co/4IJcxYHv5J 5 days ago

Zwitschi

Georg Sinn When Rehearsal Becomes The Show: Stephen Colbert’s First-Ever No-Audience Late Show Monologue - via… https://t.co/PTc3x1HWeX 5 days ago

Channel__News_

Channel News Late-Night Shows Will Tape Without Studio Audiences on Coronavirus Fears Late-night comedy shows hosted by Stephen… https://t.co/DqpnnheGla 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stephen Colbert Surprises Viewers With 'The Lather Show' | THR News [Video]

Stephen Colbert Surprises Viewers With 'The Lather Show' | THR News

Stephen Colbert is not letting the coronavirus prevent his 'Late Show' from going on.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:14Published
'SNL' Put on HoldDue to Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

'SNL' Put on HoldDue to Coronavirus Pandemic

'SNL' Put on Hold Due to Coronavirus Pandemic According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the show will shut down for three weeks. The show was set for a March 28 return with actor John Krasinski as..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.