Stephen Colbert hosted 'The Late Show' from his bathtub

Fans of “The Late Show” who were expecting a week of re-runs were met with a far stranger surprise on March 16.

Thanks to a last-minute announcement from host Stephen Colbert.

At 10:50 p.m.

On March 16, Colbert tweeted that he would in fact be recording a new episode — from a pretty unconventional location .

“If you’re curious what the LATE SHOW would be like with a bathtub but without guest, an audience, or band- that makes two of us.

See you at 11:35 on CBS”.

And as promised, the “Late Show” host appeared on live TV at 11:35 p.m., surrounded by bubbles .

Colbert went on to explain that both he and his entire staff were working from their respective homes.

“To paraphrase, in the immortal words of John F.

Kennedy: Ask not what your country can do for you.

Ask how many episodes of ‘Love Is Blind’ you watch in one sitting”