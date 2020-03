Erie County announces four new COVID-19 cases WITH WHAT ERIECOUNTY OFFICIALSARE SAYING TONIGHT..JEFF AND ASHLEYCOUNTY HEALTHOFFICIALS NOWBELIEVE SINCE WEARE SEEING OURFIRST CASE OCOMMUNITY SPREADOF COVID 19----THEREWILL ONLY BE MORETO COME.TRT: 2:10OUT: SHUT DOWN2340FOUR MORECONFIRMED COVID-19CASES IN ERIECOUNTY....BRINGING THE TOTALOF THOSE INFECTEDTOALL ARE INMANDATORYISOLATIOERIE COUNTY HEALTHOFFICIALS SAYINGTHEY'RE SEEING THEFIRST CASE OFCOMMUNITY SPREADMEANINGSOMEONE----GOT THEVIRUS----FROMSOMEONE ELSEWITHIN THEIR OWNCOMMUNITY.PREVIOUS CASES HADBEEN LINKED TO OUTOF STATE ORINTERNATIONALTRAVEL.WE BELIEVE THEREARE MORE CASES THATHAVE NOT BEENTESTED YET AND NOWWE HAVE OUR FIRSCASE OF COMMUNITYSPREAND BECAUSE OFTHAT---ERIE COUNTYOFFICIALS MORE THANEVER ARE URGINGEVERYONE TO STAYHOMEAND LIMIT ALL NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVWE'RE ASSUMINGANYTIME YOU GO OUTYOU COULDEXPOSED TO A COVID-19 CASANYONE WHO MAYHAVE BEEN AT ANYPLACE WHERE APERSON TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19 MUST SELF-MONITOR THEIRSYMPTOMS....WE HAVETHOSE LOCATIONS ONOUR WEBSITE....DOCTORS SAY IF YOUEXPERIENCE A FEVERAND A COUGH----YOUSHOULD SEEK CAREFROM YOUR PRIMARYCARE DOCTOR......FROM THERE---HEALTOFFICIALS SAY YOURDOCTOR WILLDETERMINE IF YOU'REELIGIBLE TO BETESTEDYOU SHOULD ALSOGET TESTED IF YOUWERE IN A COUNTRYDIRECTLY AFFECTEBY COVID-19BUT IF YOU DON'THAVE A PRIMARY CAREDOCTORERIE COUNTY HASTHIS MESSAGE FORYOU.FOR PEOPLE WHO DONOT HAVE A PRIMARYCARE PHYSICIANS WEARE RECOMMENDING IFTHEY FEEL THEY DONOT NEED A HEALTHASSESSMENT YOU CANCALL OUR ERIECOUNTY HEALTDEPARTMENTTHE COUNTY ALSOSAYS IF YOU AREIMMEDIATELYEXPERIENCINGSYMPTOMS AND YOUNEED TO GET TESTEDYOU SHOULD GO TOAN URGENT CAFACILITY - BUT PLEASECALL AHEAD.WITH STATEMANDATES ONRESTAURANTS---BARS----GYMS---CASINOSAND MUCH OF THEWORKFORCEWORKING FROM HOMESOME BUSINESSESARE STAYING OPEN.WE'RE ASKING FORSMART PHYSICALDISTANCINGIF THEY'RE NOTREDUCING BY 50PERCENT THENTHEY'RE IN VIOLATIONOF THE LAWCOUNTY EXECUTIVEPOLONCARZ SAYS IT'SAND WITH A STATEORDERING NO MASSGATHERINGS WITHMORE THAN 50PEOPLEMANY WONDERINGWHY MALLS AREREDUCING HOURSAND NOT CLOSINGIF THEY'RE FOLLOWINGTHE PROTOCOLSUNDER NEW YORKSTATE AND PEOPLEARE PRACTICING SAFESOCIAL DISTANCINGTHERE SHOULD BE NOREASON TO DO ITIF THEY DECIDE TO DOA GIVEAWAY THENYEAH WE WOULD SHUTIT DOWNERIE COUNTY ALSOHAS AN EMERGENNEED FOR BLOODRIGHT NOWTHE COUNTYEXECUTIVE SATHERE IS ONLYENOUGH BLOOD FORFIVE MORE DAYS INTHE COUNTY..HE SAYS IF YOU'REELIGIBLE TO DONATEBLOOD YOU SHOULDIMMEDIATEL