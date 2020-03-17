Global  

Twitter reacts to 'cringey' crowdless wrestling segment

A WWE wrestling event is going viral after several fans called one of its audience-free segments “cringey” and “embarrassing”.

The segment, part of a 'Friday Night SmackDown' that aired entirely without fans, featured John Cena and Bray Wyatt, who goes by “The Fiend” in the ring.

In the clip, Wyatt is monologuing and threatening Cena as the two stand close inside the ring, a practice generally common during WWE events.

But this time, without a cheering or booing crowd, some social media users seemed weirded out by the exchange.

The episode was meant to serve as a precursor to WWE WrestleMania 36, which was set to take place in front of a live audience in Tampa, Florida.

That event has now also moved to a no-audience format, but will still be streamed live for TV viewers

