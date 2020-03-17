Global  

‘Big Brother’ Housemates Still Unaware of Coronavirus Outbreak The German edition of the popular reality show will air a live broadcast on Tuesday, informing the 14 contestants of the global pandemic.

Most of the participants have been in the house since Feb.

6, when the outbreak was mainly contained in China.

Four contestants who joined the house on March 9 were given specific instructions to remain quiet about the rapid spread of the virus.

Production made the decision to withhold information about COVID-19 unless a housemates’ family member fell ill.

The Brazilian edition informed cast mates earlier this week, with Canadian contestants receiving thorough updates on the pandemic.

