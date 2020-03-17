Stores allow older shoppers first dibs

Coming u up at 6 i'll .

Times for bars and restaraunts.

Cocoming up at 6 i'll haveve another live report.

Live on n en to 8:30 a.

Nt kearney news channel 2 chanaing this time period and as you ange to help the most vuvue move will allow difficult time.

Elderly shoppers....and peopleds h compromised immune syststems will be served f decrease oll allow older shoppepers to get what they need without crowds dollar general is making a similar change to decrease the risk of coronavirus exposusure to seniors.

The first hour of operation for all dollar general stotores will be for the elderly and at-risk people.

The ststore is encouraging younger customers to w wait before coming in.

Dollar