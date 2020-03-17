Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > European Union > EU seals borders in coronavirus fight

EU seals borders in coronavirus fight

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
EU seals borders in coronavirus fight

EU seals borders in coronavirus fight

EU leaders agreed on Tuesday to shut down the 27-nation’s bloc’s external borders immediately.

The leaders of European Union nations have agreed to institute a travel ban that prohibits most foreigners from entering the bloc for 30 days to discourage the spread of coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsr_IN

NewsR EU seals borders in coronavirus fight: https://t.co/Cx0mOFuJOe #CoronaVirusChallenge 50 minutes ago

panaynewsdotnet

Panay News Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson has ordered the immediate closure of borders, ports and airports across Negros Occidental… https://t.co/CjMD6Zc41x 18 hours ago

NigelSchofield6

Nigel Schofield#4🇬🇧A😁REAL😁👍BREXIT👍🇬🇧# RT @TheHirstComment: Coronavirus EU lockdown: Brussels SEALS OFF external borders in bid to fight outbreak | World | News | https://t.co/3F… 1 day ago

magicdmw

Deirdre Walsh Coronavirus EU lockdown: Brussels SEALS OFF external borders in bid to fight outbreak | World | News |… https://t.co/HLBAc1KrC0 1 day ago

JeunesseLon

Vita-1 Coronavirus EU lockdown: Brussels SEALS OFF external borders in bid to fight outbreak https://t.co/bZaUEDmyUw 1 day ago

TheHirstComment

David Hirst | Foundation Party Coronavirus EU lockdown: Brussels SEALS OFF external borders in bid to fight outbreak | World | News |… https://t.co/jwdCQoYBqk 1 day ago

MyCityBeat

MyCityBeat Coronavirus EU lockdown: Brussels SEALS OFF external borders in bid to fight outbreak https://t.co/QdwH5q91Pr https://t.co/CD9DDeVN99 1 day ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 My Amigo 📰 ⚽ 🎧 💳 #Coronavirus EU lockdown: Brussels SEALS OFF external borders in bid to fight outbreak https://t.co/H0E6JzAnut… https://t.co/K5lY52SWx2 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Europe makes significant changes in coronavirus fight [Video]

Europe makes significant changes in coronavirus fight

France has entered nationwide lockdown - with thousands of police on the streets to fine people if they cannot prove they are buying food or going to work.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:39Published
Coronavirus: Borders close as Europe takes drastic measures to contain virus [Video]

Coronavirus: Borders close as Europe takes drastic measures to contain virus

Coronavirus: Borders close as Europe takes drastic measures to contain virus

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 06:54Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.