Minnesota Department Of Health Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidelines

A national shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies has the Minnesota Department of Health changing its criteria for who gets tested, Susan Elizabeth Littlefield reports (1:25).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – March 17, 2020

