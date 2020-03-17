Global  

Tom Brady's Career as a New England Patriot Comes to an End | THR News

NFL analysts suspect the QB will join either the Los Angeles Chargers or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady the latest star to leave his longtime home

Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots brings an end to one of the NFL’s most...
Seattle Times - Published

Tom Brady: Legendary NFL quarterback announces end of 20-year spell with New England Patriots

Tom Brady has announced he is leaving the New England Patriots. The 42-year-old quarterback, who has...
talkSPORT - Published


MichaelaNESN

Michaela Vernava RT @NESN: It's the end of an era in New England. @MichaelaNESN takes you through Tom Brady's Patriots career by the numbers. https://t.co/u… 7 seconds ago

EliSlovin

Eli Slovin RT @NBCSBoston: "The New England sun indeed came out this morning. At dusk, it will set on what used to be a dynasty." @MichaelSHolley sum… 6 minutes ago

Khamomile_

DaMayBeEntitledToFinancialCompensation RT @CNN: Tom Brady says he will not be re-signing with the New England Patriots. The 42-year-old has spend his entire 19-year NFL career wi… 6 minutes ago

BobbyO33

Bob O'Neil 🌺 RT @Johnny_Detroit: 🏈 Tom Brady bankrupted an offshore sportsbook with his first Super Bowl win and finishes his career with the New Englan… 9 minutes ago

losomatt

Xmus Jaxon Flaxon-Waxon RT @cnnbrk: Tom Brady says he will not re-sign with the New England Patriots, where he has played his entire career. He will become an unre… 9 minutes ago

ArashMadani

Arash Madani RT @ArashMadani: An improbable run, at so many turns, now over for Tom Brady in New England. My piece on Tom Terrific's two decades with th… 12 minutes ago

Californiawager

California Wager RT @DavidMGreen: "The New England sun indeed came out this morning. At dusk, it will set on what used to be a dynasty." @MichaelSHolley su… 18 minutes ago

TXCoachManning

Ben Manning RT @SaadYousuf126: Not even Tom Brady finishes his career in New England... Dirk really was something else 19 minutes ago


Patriots Fans Grateful For Tom Brady Even As He Announces Departure [Video]

Patriots Fans Grateful For Tom Brady Even As He Announces Departure

Patriots fans went to Gillette Stadium Tuesday to stock up on Tom Brady gear. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:06Published
Tom Brady will NOT be playing in New England next season, could he be a future Tampa Bay Buccaneer? [Video]

Tom Brady will NOT be playing in New England next season, could he be a future Tampa Bay Buccaneer?

Future Hall of Fame New England Patriots QB Tom Brady has announced he will NOT be returning to New England next season.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:27Published
