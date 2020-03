Boutiques, pet stores adapt to social distancing

SHUT DOWN ALL BARS ANDRESTAURENTS... MANY HAVE MOVEDTO CARRYOUT AND DELIVERYOPTIONS.

OTHER SMALLBUSINESSES ARE SEEING ADECLINE IN FOOT TRAFFIC TOO,AS PEOPLE SOCIAL DISTANCE ANDSTAY INSIDE.

WMA━2 NEWS ABBYISAACS IS IN BALTIMORE AFTERSEEING HOW SOME BUSIENSSES AREADAPTING TO STAY SAFE AND KEEMAKING MONEY....2 NEWS." FROM DELIVERY, TOPERSONAL SHOPPING, BUSINESSESARE CHANGING THE GAME TO KEEPPEOPLE SAFE WHILE STILLGETTING THEM WHAT THEY WANT ORNEED.

7:0━04 NAT Hi how areyou IT SOUNDS LIKE A NORMALTRANSACTION 6:5━52 NAT BeepBUT THESE DAYS, IT'S ANYTHINGBUT BUSINESS AS USUAL ATSASSANOVA IN GREENSPRINGSTATION.

7:0━03 NAT Bagrustling 11:2━25 ANGELATANDY// OWNER OF SASSANOV━We're letting limited peoplein and we're sanitizing beforeand after every customer.OWNER ANGELA TANDY SAYS A LOTHAS CHANGED TO KEEP CUSTOMERSAND STAFF HEALTHY AND HAPPY&2:2━28 NAT Very pretty EVENMAKING IT POSSIBLE TO SHOPWITHOUT PHSYICALLY COMING IN.11:4━ 54 ANGELA━ We aretaking steps to deliverypersonally to customers whoare around the area.

We'vedone several home deliveries.We're offering curbside pic━up.

We've been communicatingwith customers via facetime.BECAUSE OVERALL SHE'S SEEN ADECLINE IN FOOT TRAFFIC AT ALLTHREE OF HER MARYLAND STORESSINCE THE WEEKEND, BUT IT'S ADIFFERENT STORY FOR HOWL INHAMPDEN.

THEY CAN'T EVENRESTOCK THEIR SHELVES.30:0━05 LARR━ Unprecedentedbusiness in a short period oftime.

PET OWNERS ARE CALLINGAND LINING UP TO GET WHAT THEYNEED IN CASE THINGS ESCALATE.31:4━56 LARRY WATTS, GENERALMANGER OF HOWL IN HAMPDE━They need food they need theirproducts like needs to go onand we are just trying to dothe best to minimize and stillservice the customers and theanimals.

GENERAL MANAGER LARRYWATTS CALLS IT A SAFE NEWNORMAL.

31:1━20 LARR━ Weonly let one person in at atime so that limits contactbetween customers.

And we wipedown with bleach the pin pads.We get the product for them.IN THESE UNCERTIN TIMES, SOMANY BUSINESSES JUST TRYINGGET THROUGH IT TOGETHER.14:5━55 I think all we can doright now is support oneanother.

THESE BUSINESESRECOMMEND FOLLOWING THEM ONSOCIAL MEDIA FOR THE LATESTUPDATES ABOUT WHEN THEY AREOPEN AND HOW TO GO ABOUTSHOPPING.

IN HAMPDEN, I'M ABBYISAACS WMA━2 NEWS.I'M SAYING THIS ABOUT 3