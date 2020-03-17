Gov. Laura Kelly announces KS school closures for remainder of 2019-20 year 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:39s - Published Gov. Laura Kelly announces KS school closures for remainder of 2019-20 year Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that all Kansas schools grades K through 12 will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year in the state's efforts to flatten the coronavirus curve.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Governor orders end to school year; 'learning will continue in some form' Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordered education centers closed across the state for the remainder of the...

bizjournals - Published 5 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Bec RT @Davis_Hammet: Gov. Laura Kelly announces all Kansas K-12 schools have been ordered to close for the remainder of the school year. They… 29 minutes ago Jason Brown RT @srothschild1: Gov. Laura Kelly announces Kansas schools will be closed for the duration of the school year because of COVID-19 outbreak… 3 hours ago Spencer O'Daniel RT @mshsbullseye: BREAKING-Gov. Laura Kelly announces that the 2019-2020 school year will be closed for students coming to campus for class… 3 hours ago Joan All K-12 schools are closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year in the state of Kansas...Governor Laura Kelly announces. 4 hours ago