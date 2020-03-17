Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. Laura Kelly announces KS school closures for remainder of 2019-20 year

Gov. Laura Kelly announces KS school closures for remainder of 2019-20 year

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:39s - Published < > Embed
Gov. Laura Kelly announces KS school closures for remainder of 2019-20 year

Gov. Laura Kelly announces KS school closures for remainder of 2019-20 year

Kansas Gov.

Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that all Kansas schools grades K through 12 will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year in the state's efforts to flatten the coronavirus curve.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Governor orders end to school year; 'learning will continue in some form'

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordered education centers closed across the state for the remainder of the...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

dixiesgirl2

Bec RT @Davis_Hammet: Gov. Laura Kelly announces all Kansas K-12 schools have been ordered to close for the remainder of the school year. They… 29 minutes ago

JasonBr37489541

Jason Brown RT @srothschild1: Gov. Laura Kelly announces Kansas schools will be closed for the duration of the school year because of COVID-19 outbreak… 3 hours ago

SpencerODaniel1

Spencer O'Daniel RT @mshsbullseye: BREAKING-Gov. Laura Kelly announces that the 2019-2020 school year will be closed for students coming to campus for class… 3 hours ago

ps_91_11

Joan All K-12 schools are closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year in the state of Kansas...Governor Laura Kelly announces. 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

SMSD reacts to governor's closure of schools for remainder of year [Video]

SMSD reacts to governor's closure of schools for remainder of year

The Shawnee Mission School District, like many in Kansas, is now working around the clock to figure out how to accommodate Gov. Laura Kelly&apos;s announcement that all schools will be closed for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:21Published
SMSD reacts to governor's closure of schools for remainder of year [Video]

SMSD reacts to governor's closure of schools for remainder of year

The Shawnee Mission School District, like many in Kansas, is now working around the clock to figure out how to accommodate Gov. Laura Kelly's announcement that all schools will be closed for the..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:21Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.