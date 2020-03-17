Global  

Election Day Marred By Missing Supplies, Wrong Equipment, COVID-19 Fears

Election Day Marred By Missing Supplies, Wrong Equipment, COVID-19 Fears

Election Day Marred By Missing Supplies, Wrong Equipment, COVID-19 Fears

Wrong materials, no materials, and of course coronavirus fears; it was a rough Election Day in many places in the Chicago area.

Add to that conflict between Gov.

JB Pritzker and the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, which criticized the governor for not postponing the vote.

CBS 2's Jim Williams reports.

