Amazon Will Only Add Vital Supplies To Warehouses Amid Pandemic

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s
Until April 5th, online behemoth Amazon.com will only receive vital supplies at its US, UK, and other European warehouses.

According to Reuters, it's the latest move to free up inventory space for medical and household goods.

Such products are in high demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

But that doesn't mean Amazon will stop selling non-essential items like phone cases and toys for now.

However, products may be more likely to run out of stock in the next few weeks.

Exclusive: Amazon to receive only vital supplies at U.S., UK warehouses amid coronavirus outbreak

Amazon.com Inc will only receive vital supplies at its U.S. and UK warehouses until April 5, its...
Reuters


Amazon prioritizes cleaning, medical supply shipments to warehouses

Amazon has had a hard time keeping up with the demand for medical and cleaning supplies -- such as...
engadget


