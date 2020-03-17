Amazon Will Only Add Vital Supplies To Warehouses Amid Pandemic

Until April 5th, online behemoth Amazon.com will only receive vital supplies at its US, UK, and other European warehouses.

According to Reuters, it's the latest move to free up inventory space for medical and household goods.

Such products are in high demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

But that doesn't mean Amazon will stop selling non-essential items like phone cases and toys for now.

However, products may be more likely to run out of stock in the next few weeks.