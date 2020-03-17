Local Research Company Starts Testing For Virus

Case."

New at five -- today, a research company based inside hudson alpha started testing for the coronavirus.

It claims to be able to conduct thousands of tests every day!

The laboratory's director told waay 31's shosh bedrosian what it's doing in the fight to stop coronavirus.

Shosh on cam--shot already inside of this facility right here in huntsville....rese archers are tirelessly working to determine if the specimens they're looking at are coronavirus positive.

Here's how it works... dr. jeff wisotzkey, chief science officer and laboratory director for diatherix "we extract the genetic material from any infectious agents that are in the patients specimen and use it go down the rest of our process and use our molecular process to determine what's in each specimen" it may sound scientific and confusing but dr. jeff wisotzkey told me what he described is key once widespread coronavirus testing is available.

He said diatherix developed an efficient way to process test kits and get results in six to seven hours.

Dr. jeff wisotzkey, chief science officer and laboratory director for diatherix "there is a shortage of test capabilities in the country.

With the testing were able to do, at this point we've developed a method in which we can test several thousand samples a day which will help get the testing done for the patients we suspect have a coronavirus.

Right now, a doctor may collect a nasal or throat specimen based on your symptoms such as a high grade fever, shortness of breath or coughing... those specimens are sent over night to a lab, like diatherix in huntsville research park.

Testing begins early the next morning and... dr. jeff wisotzkey, chief science officer and laboratory director for diatherix "by 3 or 4 o'clock we have sent a result to the physician on any sample we received this morning" wisotzkey told me his lab started to develop testing in early january and is one of the leaders in testing.

Dr. jeff wisotzkey, chief science officer and laboratory director for diatherix "i haven't seen us or any laboratory develop testing for a particular agent as fast as we have for this one.

Every day there's new information and new developments in this process" he also told me diatherix is in a position to adjust rapidly if testing protocols change.

Reporting in hsv..sbwaay31ne ws.